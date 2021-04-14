Also available on the nbc app

Kate Winslet is pulling double duty in her new true-crime limited series, "Mare of Easttown." She executive produces the show and stars as a small-town detective investigating a local murder. "She is utterly real, looks in the mirror once a morning when she brushes her teeth and then that's that, never goes to the hair salon. She makes no apology for who she is at all," Kate told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover of her character, Mare. She added, "It was kind of really liberating to play someone like this." Kate also broke down what set her new show apart from other true crime stories. "Mare of Easttown" premieres April 18 on HBO and HBO Max.

