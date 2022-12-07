Kate Winslet is opening up about her daughter, Mia Threapleton, following in her mother's acting footsteps. "I'm just so proud of her and impressed by her," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans while promoting her latest film, "Avatar: The Way of Water." Kate also revealed that she held her breath for 7 minutes while free diving for the film, and reflected on the 25th anniversary of "Titanic." "Avatar: The Way of Water" is in theaters Dec. 16.

