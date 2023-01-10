Main Content

Kate Winslet Comforts Nervous Young Journalist During Interview: 'You've Got This'

Kate Winslet is yet again showing she's one of the greats, and it's not just because of her acting. The "Avatar: The Way of Water" actress sat down for an interview with a nervous young journalist from Germany's public television station, ZDF, while promoting the film and comforted the newcomer along the way. "You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok, you've got this! Ok, let's do it!" she said in a heartwarming pep talk.

