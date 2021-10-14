Also available on the nbc app

Kate Walsh is reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery for season 18 of "Grey’s Anatomy" and spoke to Access Hollywood about her upcoming episode and what it was like returning to the set. "I literally kept, it was hard to not stop crying. it was very emotional to see everyone again and to be back, it was like a dream, like going back in time to a set that I’ve known," Kate said. "Grey’s Anatomy" airs Thursday nights on ABC.

