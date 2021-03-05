Also available on the nbc app

Kate Walsh tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall why her new film, "Sometime Other Than Now," is perfect for an at-home date night. The actress also reflects on the experience of shooting the project before the pandemic and she shares how excited she is for fans to finally see it. Kate goes on to reveal why she knew "Emily in Paris" would be such a hit and admits she didn't know how the title was actually supposed to be pronounced! When asked about her potential return to "Grey's Anatomy," Kate reveals what she thinks of the recent cameos from her former co-stars and if she's up to make a surprise appearance of her own. And, she shares that she started living in Australia last year for work reasons but ultimately stayed because she met a special someone! "Sometime Other Than Now" is available in theaters and On Demand.

