Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged To Boyfriend Andrew Nixon On Instagram Live

CLIP10/06/22

Congratulations are in order for Kate Walsh! The "Grey's Anatomy" star revealed that she and her boyfriend Andrew Nixon are engaged. She accidentally shared the personal update during an Instagram Live with her former "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman on Wednesday, dropping the word "fiancé" while telling a funny story. She later confirmed the news and invited Andrew into the Live!

Tags: Kate Walsh, celebrity, entertainment, engagement
