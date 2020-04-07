Also available on the NBC app

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are paying it forward in these tough times. The supermodel and Houston Astros pitcher announced that they would be donating Justin's entire paycheck from the MLB to a different organization making a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic each week. "Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home," Justin wrote on Instagram.

