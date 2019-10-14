Kate Upton Goes Wild Cheering On Husband Justin Verlander And The Houston Astros

Also available on the NBC app

No surprise here, Kate Upton is her husband's biggest fan! The 27-year-old supermodel was caught going wild and crazy in the stands as her man, Justin Verlander, and the Houston Astros battled the New York Yankees in a tough home game at Minute Maid Park. Cameras panned to Kate cheering excitedly during the sixth inning after the Astros stopped the Yankees from taking the lead with a huge play. Kate has always taken pride in showing her team spirit, even going to bat for Justin on Twitter after he was passed over for the Cy Young Award in 2016.

