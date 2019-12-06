Also available on the NBC app

Kate Upton is earning her stripes! The supermodel and mom of one has been working hard to learn the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and recently earned the first stripe on her white belt. Kate documented the proud moment on Instagram, writing, "I get a lot of belts for free, but this one I earned!" Kate's Houston-based jiu-jitsu school also celebrated on social media, and her coach called her "one of the hardest workers in the room" and "the definition of a fighter."

