Kate Spade's Apartment Selling for $6.4M One Year Since Her Death

Kate Spade's stunning $6.4 million home has been listed for sale, one year after the designer's tragic death.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, kate spade, kate spade 2019, deaths, kate spade death, kate spade apartment, kate spade apartment for sale, fashion, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, hollywood
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.