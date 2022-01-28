Main Content

Kate & Oliver Hudson Call Their Childhood 'Normal' Despite Fame Of Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

Despite growing up in the spotlight, Kate and Oliver Hudson had a pretty normal childhood. While the beloved siblings made an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the two gushed over their "amazing parents" Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and revealed what their childhood was really like, sharing, "Within the four walls, it was a very normal family. Because they came from where they came from – which was nothing – they understood that and wanted to instill those values."

