Kate Moss has testified that Johnny Depp did not push her down stairs when they were dating in the 1990s. The 48-year-old model appeared via live video to testify against a past rumor Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, brought up in a previous testimony about Moss and stairs. "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," Moss said. Moss' testimony comes weeks after Heard made a reference to the model while testifying about an alleged altercation between Depp, herself and her sister.

