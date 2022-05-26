Main Content

Access Hollywood
Kate Moss Testifies In Amber Heard Trial That Johnny Depp 'Came Running' To Help Her On Stairs

Kate Moss testified in ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's defense at his and Amber Heard's defamation trial on Wednesday. It took the supermodel just three minutes to emphatically deny Heard's allegation that Depp once pushed her down the stairs while they were dating in the '90s. "There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back … [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," Moss said.

