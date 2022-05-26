Also available on the nbc app

Kate Moss testified in ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's defense at his and Amber Heard's defamation trial on Wednesday. It took the supermodel just three minutes to emphatically deny Heard's allegation that Depp once pushed her down the stairs while they were dating in the '90s. "There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back … [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," Moss said.

