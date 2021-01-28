Also available on the nbc app

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila just made their runway debut together for the first time during Paris fashion week. The 47-year-old supermodel and her 18-year-old mini-me strutted down the runway for the Kim Jones collection for Fendi. The mother-daughter duo were joined by high fashion models including Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Christy Turlington, and a surprise appearance from Demi Moore.

