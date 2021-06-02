Main Content

Kate Middleton’s Uncle Says She’s Trying To Act As Mediator For Prince William & Prince Harry

Is Kate Middleton trying to help mend things between Prince William and Prince Harry? Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith spoke out to Closer UK, and claims that she is trying to act as a mediator to bring the brothers back together. “If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can... she’s trying to mediate,” Goldsmith told the publication.

