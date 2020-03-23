Also available on the nbc app

Like mother, like daughter! Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Mother's Day in the United Kingdom by posting a heartfelt series of photos, including a sweet throwback shot of the Duchess' mom, Carole Middleton, cradling her as a baby. The couple wrote, "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart — we are thinking of you all at this difficult time." Fans were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Kate and Carole, who was 27 at the time the photo was taken. It's clear the 38-year-old royal has inherited her mom's eyes, nose and lips, as well as her thick, brown hair!

Appearing: