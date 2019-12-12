Kate Middleton's Most Showstopping Style Moments Of 2019

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton never fails to make a stylish impression! Whether she's rocking an A-list number on the BAFTAs red carpet or slaying yet another rewear from her fashion archives, the Duchess of Cambridge is perfectly put together for any occasion. Access Hollywood rounds up her most standout looks of 2019, from her daytime florals while dropping Princess Charlotte and Prince George at school to hitting Wimbledon in a favorite Dolce and Gabbana number with Meghan Markle and sister Pippa Middleton!

