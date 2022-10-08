Main Content

Kate Middleton’s Mom On How Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis May Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is weeks away, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be getting in the spooky spirit with grandma Carole Middleton! In a new Instagram post for her event décor business Party Pieces, Kate Middleton's mom reflected on her love of the holiday and shared one festive activity she's planning for her loved ones – one we're sure her royal grandkids would love! She wrote in part, "I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."

Tags: Kate Middleton, carole middleton, Halloween, royal, prince george, princess charlotte, prince louis
