Kate Middleton's mom is teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis some valuable life lessons! In a new interview with the UK's Saga Magazine, Carole Middleton opened up about her passion for gardening and how she's encouraging her grandchildren to foster a love of growing vegetables – even if that means getting a little dirty! She told the magazine, per The Daily Mail, "It's important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy."

