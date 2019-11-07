Kate Middleton's Brother James Shares Cute 'First Family Photo' With Fiancée And Pups

Also available on the NBC app

James Middleton is sharing gratitude for a loving community of friends, family and fans. Duchess Kate's older brother posted a cute "first family photo" with fiancée Alizee Thevenet and their pups, thanking followers for the "incredible support" he's gotten since going public with his depression battle. "Not that long ago I had forgotten what it was like to laugh with genuine happiness," James wrote. "Today I don't have to pretend to smile."

Appearing: