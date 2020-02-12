Kate Middleton's Brother James Posts Sweet Dog Photo After Taking Social Media 'Detox'

Also available on the NBC app

James Middleton is back on social media, and he's brought a few furry friends along! Kate Middleton's younger brother returned to Instagram on Tuesday after a two-month detox, sharing an adorable photo of himself pedaling a bike with all five of his dogs hitching a ride! James noted in his caption that it's been more than a year since he first went public with his clinical depression and how his beloved pups have "played a vital role" in his recovery.

