Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday by releasing a series of portraits, which showed her rocking a minimalist makeup look. The images showed just how much the Duchess of Cambridge's beauty preferences have grown and changed over the years, going from bold eyeliner and rosy blush to bronze eyeshadow, glowing skin and full brows! People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal breaks down Kate's beauty evolution for Access Hollywood, and she shares tips on how anyone can get the royal's look!

