Kate Middleton knows good fashion when she sees it – and wears it! The Duchess of Cambridge penned a thank you note to the Pakistani designer behind one of the ensembles she sported on her royal tour of the country, a black-and-white kurti by Élan. The label's creative director Khadijah Shah gave her Twitter followers a look at the personalized letter, in which Kate offered heartfelt gratitude to the fashion exec and her team for the "wonderful selection." The royal even teased that she had so many "beautiful" ensembles to choose from her decision was "a little more difficult" than expected – in the best way! Khadijah was so flattered by Kate's gesture that she called it "humbling to a whole different level."

