Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting into the holiday spirit with British cooking star Mary Berry! The royal couple teamed up with "The Great British Bake Off" judge to throw a special party for those who volunteer or work for organizations that lend a helping hand to those in need over the holiday season. In the BBC special dubbed "A Berry Royal Christmas," Mary whips up some festive treats while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge help set up the event.

