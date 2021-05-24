Main Content

Kate Middleton Wears Royal Blue Suit Nearly Identical To One That Princess Diana Wore In '92

Kate Middleton is channeling Princess Diana’s fashion! The royal stepped out with her husband Prince William while on an official visit to Scotland, where they visited Turning Point Scotland’s center, located east of Edinbugh. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a cobalt blue look, with a blazer from Zara and a Hope midi skirt. The outfit looks super similar to an iconic look her late mother-in-law Princess Diana rocked in 1992 while visiting South Korea.

