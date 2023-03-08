Main Content

Kate Middleton Wears Camouflage As She Visits The Irish Guards For Her First Visit As Colonel

CLIP03/08/23

Kate Middleton is supporting the troops! The Princess of Wales visited the Irish Guards on Wednesday as they trained in the snow in rural England. The 41-year-old sported a camouflage coat, black turtleneck, brown jeans and a green beanie as she learned how to help during a battlefield casualty. Members of the first Battalion Irish Guards also showed the Princess some of their equipment. This was the first time Kate visited the Irish Troops since becoming an honorary Colonel following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kate Middleton, Camo, Irish Guard, England, Princess of Wales, England, Royal Family
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.