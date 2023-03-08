Kate Middleton is supporting the troops! The Princess of Wales visited the Irish Guards on Wednesday as they trained in the snow in rural England. The 41-year-old sported a camouflage coat, black turtleneck, brown jeans and a green beanie as she learned how to help during a battlefield casualty. Members of the first Battalion Irish Guards also showed the Princess some of their equipment. This was the first time Kate visited the Irish Troops since becoming an honorary Colonel following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

