Kate Middleton Swaps Signature Blowout For Chic Ponytail During Royal Outing In London
CLIP 12/02/21
Main Content
Did Meghan Markle ever stand a chance at securing Kate Middleton's stamp of approval? Bestselling author Christopher Andersen, who just released his latest royal book, "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," broke down Meghan and Kate's relationship with Access Hollywood, sharing, "From the very beginning Kate was a little stand-offish... and really sent kind of the wrong message."