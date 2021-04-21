Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are back to their royal duties. The couple stepped out on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 marking their first royal engagement just four days after Prince Philip’s funeral over the weekend. They stepped out to visit the Air Cadets at 282 East Ham Squadron in East London. The couple paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, according to Kensington Palace. Philip served as Air-Commodore-In-Chief for the air cadets for 63 years.

