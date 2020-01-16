Also available on the nbc app

No more royal babies? Kate Middleton revealed that her husband Prince William thinks they're maxed out at three kids. The couple made their first official royal appearance of 2020, visiting Bradford, United Kingdom. And royal reporter Rebecca English was on scene and got the scoop. She tweeted, "The Duchess of Cambridge insisted today that her husband doesn't want any more children. Kate told a fan outside Bradford's city hall: 'I don’t think William wants any more'"

