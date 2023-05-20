Kate Middleton is proving that she is queen bee. The Princess of Wales was photographed expertly handling a swarm of bees in a new photo shared on her official Instagram account, which she shares with husband Prince William. In the new snap, which was taken by Matt Porteous, the royal was captured rocking a beekeeper’s suit on the grounds of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk last summer.

