Kate Middleton Tends To Busy Beehive In Never-Before-Seen Pic Taken At Home

CLIP05/20/23

Kate Middleton is proving that she is queen bee. The Princess of Wales was photographed expertly handling a swarm of bees in a new photo shared on her official Instagram account, which she shares with husband Prince William. In the new snap, which was taken by Matt Porteous, the royal was captured rocking a beekeeper’s suit on the grounds of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk last summer.

Tags: Kate Middleton, news, lifestyle
