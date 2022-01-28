Main Content

Kate Middleton Taking Over Prince Harry's Royal Rugby Patronage

Kate Middleton is adding royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League to her list of duties. The Duchess of Cambridge is taking over the role from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. This move would mark the first one of Prince Harry's former patronages to be redistributed to another member of the royal family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

