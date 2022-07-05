Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kate Middleton Takes Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall's Portrait Ahead Of 75th Birthday

CLIP07/05/22

Kate Middleton is taking her photography skills to a new level. The Duchess of Cambridge took pictures of her mother-in-law Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, for her Country Life magazine cover. The 74-year-old royal asked the 40-year-old mom of three to snap the photos featured in the British magazine, which Camilla is guest editing. The snaps show the Duchess of Cornwall relaxed in her garden at her home in Wiltshire. Clarence House shared the photos on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of Kate in action.

NRS2022 E0 5 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: camilla duchess of cornwall, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, british royal family, birthday portrait
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.