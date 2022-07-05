Kate Middleton is taking her photography skills to a new level. The Duchess of Cambridge took pictures of her mother-in-law Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, for her Country Life magazine cover. The 74-year-old royal asked the 40-year-old mom of three to snap the photos featured in the British magazine, which Camilla is guest editing. The snaps show the Duchess of Cornwall relaxed in her garden at her home in Wiltshire. Clarence House shared the photos on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of Kate in action.

