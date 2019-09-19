Kate Middleton Switches Up Her Conservative Style While Surprising First-Time Moms

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton looked modern chic in wide-leg slacks at a royal appearance. She stepped out to visit the Family Nurse Partnership on Sept. 19, 2019. At the event, Kate looked stunning in a navy polka dot blouse with matching navy slacks and pumps. The outfit comes after reports that the royal wanted to change up her more conservative classic style with new, edgier looks, according to People. It might be that Kate is taking some style notes from her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who is known for her more modern style.

Appearing: