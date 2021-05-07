Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is making a surprise visit and it’s for a good cause! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Hospital of London on Friday to mark the release of her new book “Hold Still: a Portrait of our Nation in 2020.” The initiative gathered images people took during their time in quarantine last year to get a snapshot of the UK in lockdown. And the royal is also having some fun promoting the launch. The Duchess took part in hiding 150 copies of “Hold Still” in secret locations across UK.

Appearing: