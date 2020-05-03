Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton reached out to a new mom and her husband after they welcomed their newborn in a new video posted to the Royal Family's YouTube channel on Saturday. The royals' video comes just ahead of the UK's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, "which aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health, and signposts support for parents," per the Kensington Royals Instagram account. The royal mom of three also spoke with midwives, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 on new and expectant mothers and their families.

