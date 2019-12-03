Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is preparing for life on the throne. The royal joined grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth for a NATO event at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 3, looking chic as ever in an emerald green dress while laughing and chatting with world leaders. Prince William was absent from the festivities amid his tour across Kuwait and Oman, but his wife more than held her own and is reportedly "finding her voice" in the monarchy.

Appearing: