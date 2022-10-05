Taylor Swift Superfan René Hurtado Got Married In Audience During Eras Tour Concert
CLIP 03/22/23
Main Content
Kate Middleton looked radiant in yellow as she continued her work supporting mothers and children during her latest public outing. The Princess of Wales visited the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday while donning a stunning yellow dress. In recent years, much of Kate's work has been focused on children, which has been inspired by her own experiences as a mother of three.