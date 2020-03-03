Also available on the NBC app

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Ireland on Tuesday for a three-day visit to the emerald isle, and in honor of the royal couple's hosts, Kate and William were seen sporting Irish green. William and Kate's 3-day itinerary will include a visit to Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway, and the trip will "highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland," per a press release from Kensington Palace.

