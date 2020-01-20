Also available on the NBC app

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked as stunning and elegant as ever amid news that an exit deal had been reached with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. William and Kate hosted a reception on behalf of the Queen at Buckingham Palace, and Kate stunned in a red sequined Needle & Thread dress. Prince William even coordinated his red tie with his wife’s incredible dress. Prince Harry was noticeably absent from the reception, as reports say he is traveling to Canada to reunite with Archie and Meghan.

Appearing: