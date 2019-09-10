Kate Middleton Stuns In $2K Dress While Planting A Tree For New Play Garden She Helped Design

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton officially opened the Back to Nature Play Garden for Children on Sept. 10, 2019. The royal looked truly stunning in a blue and pink floral Emilia Wickstead shirt dress. She was beaming at the event and even had a sweet moment with one of the children who attended the opening, cradling their head as they made a goofy face. The garden seems like it will be super fun, it features a wildflower meadow, a bouncing forest and more!

