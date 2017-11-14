Kate Middleton Steps Out To Support Fellow Pregnant Moms

The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on Tuesday visiting the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London. Check out the royal's latest look!
Appearing:
Tags: access hollywood, kate middleton twitter, kate middleton mom, fashion, royals, kate middleton coats, duchess kate middleton, kate middleton, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, access, coat kate middleton, kate middleton fashion, entertainment, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, style, kate middleton mother, entertainment news, casual kate middleton, kate middleton update, kate middleton news
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.