Kate Middleton Sports Darker Hair and Playfully Jokes With Prince William at First 2022 Joint Outing

Kate Middleton is debuting a darker do! In a relatable move, the Duchess of Cambridge dyed her hair a deeper shade of brown for the winter. The 40-year-old showed off her luscious brunette locks while visiting one of her patronages on Wednesday with Prince William, in their first joint appearance of 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day meeting with people at the Foundling Museum in London, which tells the story of Britain's first home for at risk children.

