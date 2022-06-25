Main Content

Kate Middleton Smiles In Full Military Gear While Visiting British Army Training Academy

06/25/22

Kate Middleton is reporting for duty! The Duchess of Cambridge gave royal fans a throwback look at her visit to a British Army training academy in honor of the UK's Armed Forces Day on Saturday. Kate suited up in full military gear for a few of the exercises, donning a helmet and camouflage while inspecting equipment and chatting with recruits. "It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all," she wrote on Instagram.

