Kensington Palace made a rare move by firing back against a tabloid article that claimed Kate Middleton is "furious" about her increased workload after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. The palace released a statement about the recent cover story in Tatler dubbed, "Catherine the great." "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington palace prior to publication," a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

