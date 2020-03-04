Also available on the nbc app

Cheers! Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting an early start on St. Patrick's Day festivities! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toasted Irish guards at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin on Tuesday, the first evening event of their Ireland tour. Kate and Will each enjoyed a pint of the country's signature stout, with Kate sipping like a pro while also dazzling in a shimmering emerald dress – now that's multitasking! William also joked about following in grandmother Queen Elizabeth's pint-pouring footsteps!

