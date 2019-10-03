Kate Middleton Shows Rare Public Affection For Prince William In Sweet Moment

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is showing some love to her hubby Prince William. The couple was visiting the Aga Khan Center in London on Oct. 2, 2019, and the Duchess of Cambridge showed a rare bit of PDA when she laughed and embrace her husband's arm. Typically, Kate and William are very reserved with their PDA, as per royal protocol. Their brother and sister-in-law's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also recently had many PDA moments on their royal tour of Africa, where they held hands and looked super in love.

