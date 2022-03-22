Main Content

Kate Middleton Shimmers In Hot Pink For Her First Full Glam Look In Belize

Prince William and Kate Middleton wrapped up their tour of Belize on Monday in style! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed up for a special reception in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Kate rocked her first glamorous look of the tour wearing a shimmery pink dress with ruffled sleeves. Prince William rocked a blue button-down shirt, blue jacket, and matching pants. Earlier in the day they visited a Mayan archaeological and British Army Training Support Unit.

