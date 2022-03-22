Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton wrapped up their tour of Belize on Monday in style! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed up for a special reception in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Kate rocked her first glamorous look of the tour wearing a shimmery pink dress with ruffled sleeves. Prince William rocked a blue button-down shirt, blue jacket, and matching pants. Earlier in the day they visited a Mayan archaeological and British Army Training Support Unit.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution