Also available on the NBC app

Prince Louis already has an ear for a good tune! Kate Middleton revealed her 1-year-old son's favorite song while chatting with children from two school choirs during a reception at Buckingham Palace to honor her patronage Place2Be. Little Louis had to miss out on the special performances because he was already "tucked up in bed," according to Kate. However, the mom of three previously shared that she brings her youngest kid to a musical toddler playgroup where they sing and dance with other families.

Appearing: