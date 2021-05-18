Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton shared an emotional conversation with a woman who lost her grandparents to COVID-19. In a new video posted to her YouTube channel, Kate called Hayley Evans, who was a finalist in the Duchess’ “Hold Still” photography project after submitting a photo of her grandparents holding hands in a COVID-19 Ward in England. Hayley’s grandparents passed away after 71 years of marriage and battling COVID-19. Kate shared her heart-wrenching conversation with Hayley about the portrait. “The photograph is so moving, and that's what I think is so lovely, is actually hearing people's stories, and the things that have really resonated for them. And I loved your sentence about saying how they appreciate the tiny things, and they took nothing for granted, and it was just the ability to touch each other and hold each other in those last few days,” Kate said. The book “Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020” was released in May 2021.

