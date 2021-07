Also available on the nbc app

Auntie Kate Middleton just can't wait to meet her new niece, Lilibet! During a Q&A with reporters and alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby girl. "I wish her all the very best," Kate said. "I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

